We just finished the largest study of creators ever done.
What we found surprised us.
TL;DR: The Creator Economy Will Never Be the Same.
THE INDEPENDENT CREATOR IS HERE.
Learn WHY
- 93% of creators say it’s had a negative impact on their lives
- 65% feel overworked and/or underpaid
- 89% are interested in a new, radical way of building a business as a creator
The rallying cry for independent creators?
THEY own, THEY don’t rent.
THEY go niche, not broad.
THEY invest in community, not audience.
THEY build THEIR own network effect,
not a content conveyor belt.
It's the new creator
manifesto
Why now? It’s simple — the world undervalues the power of the creator today.
Only 35% of all creators feel they’re earning a reasonable income and putting in an acceptable amount of time and effort.
The traditional paths to a living wage are confusing, inconsistent, and out of reach for many:
To earn $1000/month, you would need
But as creators explore more ownership and direct monetization, the numbers start to change:
FROM DEPENDENCE
TO INDEPENDENCE
The energy in the creator economy is shifting away from social media to a future where every creator has their own network effect.
PHASE 1
Social Media gives rise to creators
Content creation enabled people to build large audiences based on their skills, expertise, and personality.
Monetization came from brand deals or view count, the latter paying out just a fraction of what the platforms themselves netted.
Independent creators are redefining entrepreneurship
The New Creator Manifesto unlocks more opportunity on an unprecedented scale. When there is such a clear and fast path to success, the number of creators will increase exponentially
