It's the new creator

THEY build THEIR own network effect, not a content conveyor belt.

THEY invest in community, not audience.

THEY go niche, not broad.

THEY own, THEY don’t rent.

Why now? It’s simple — the world undervalues the power of the creator today.

Only 35% of all creators feel they’re earning a reasonable income and putting in an acceptable amount of time and effort.

The traditional paths to a living wage are confusing, inconsistent, and out of reach for many:

To earn $1000/month, you would need

But as creators explore more ownership and direct monetization, the numbers start to change: